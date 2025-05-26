Barbaric terrorism backed by nuclear power biggest danger to world: MJ Akbar in Paris

Paris: (PTI) Barbaric terrorism backed by nuclear power in the hands of a military state is the biggest danger to world peace, former union minister M.J. Akbar said on Monday, as an all-party delegation began its six-country Europe tour. All-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad departs for France (ANI)

Akbar is part of the BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad-led nine-member all-party delegation on a visit to Europe to reach out to the international community on India's fight against terrorism and the significance of Operation Sindoor.

Akbar said the strength of India’s bilateral ties with France reflects the mutual trust between both nations.

The team is scheduled for interactions with the Senate and National Assembly, think tanks and a cross-section of the Indian diaspora to reiterate India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism in the wake of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

“India under Prime Minister Modi has become a leader in the fight, and I choose my words carefully, against the biggest danger to world peace, which is barbaric terrorism backed by nuclear power, and nuclear power in the hands of a military state,” said Akbar.

“This combination represents a threat, which, if the world does not wake up, if the world does not successfully understand, then governments will be doing their people an injustice because this threat is not limited only to use, but it's an international threat,” said Akbar.

The author of ‘Tinderbox: The Past and Future of Pakistan’ described Pakistan as the first country to use state-sponsored terrorism.

“Pakistan must understand that the consequences of using state-sponsored terrorism will never change,” he said, adding that India will never be cowed by terrorism.

On Indo-French bilateral ties, Akbar said: “The strength of the security dimension of bilateral relations is evidence of trust. You cannot have a security relationship without strong trust.

“So, our dialogues will be extremely productive in France. We have enough evidence that France understands that this is not only India's problem, but that it is France's problem and that a mutual collaboration in this war against terrorism is essential for both sides.”

The multi-party delegation, the seventh group in an international outreach initiative following Operation Sindoor, includes MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Dr Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya and M. Thambidurai and former Deputy National Security Advisor Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

After France, the delegation will visit the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark.

As part of India’s diplomatic outreach, seven multi-party delegations are travelling to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror, especially given the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

India under Operation Sindoor carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.