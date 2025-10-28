Bareilly violence: Maulana Tauqeer Raza's judicial custody extended by 14 days

The judicial custody of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, accused of instigating violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly last month, was extended by another 14 days on Tuesday. Raza was initially named as an accused in seven of those FIRs, while his name was added during the investigation in the remaining three. (PTI file photo)

The next hearing in the matter is now scheduled for November 11.

According to Senior Prosecution Officer Lavlesh Singh, Raza was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Alka Pandey through video-conferencing due to law-and-order concerns.

Raza has been lodged in the Fatehgarh Central Jail since September 27, a day after violent clashes erupted in Bareilly following a controversy over "I Love Mohammad" posters.

The violence broke out soon after a gathering of Raza's supporters, during which a mob allegedly attacked police personnel.

Ten FIRs were registered in connection with the incident at different police stations across the city, including five at the Kotwali police station.

Raza was initially named as an accused in seven of those FIRs, while his name was added during the investigation in the remaining three.

Raza, who also faces older cases related to the 2019 anti-CAA-NRC protests, was earlier produced before the court via video-conferencing on October 14, when his judicial custody was extended till October 28.

Officials said the process of producing him through video-conferencing will continue due to security reasons and to maintain law and order.