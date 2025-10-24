Can’t expect law and order with a party like RJD; Bihar to take giant leaps under NDA: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched ‘Mission Bihar’ from Karpoorigram in Samastipur, the native village of Bharat Ratna and socialist leader ‘Jannayak’ Karpoori Thakur, with sharp criticism of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress-led INDIA bloc, accusing it of “wasting Bihar’s money and time”. Later in the day, he addressed another rally in Begusarai, continuing his attack on the opposition.

Addressing his first rally since the election announcement at Dudhpura, Modi said, “People freed Bihar from the ‘Jungle Raj’ in 2005 by voting for the NDA government under CM Nitish Kumar’s leadership. But for 10 years the Congress-RJD alliance was in power at the Centre and it only created obstacles in Nitish Kumar’s path. The RJD was revengeful to Bihar for voting for NDA. They also used to threaten the Congress that their support would be withdrawn if the Centre backed Nitish government in any way.”

Stating that “development and Jungle Raj cannot coexist”, Modi said that the rule of law established under Nitish Kumar’s government was key to Bihar’s progress. He urged voters to “keep the lathbandhan away” to prevent the return of RJD’s rule.

“People have to be wary and send them packing again. Look at the way they are campaigning, threatening people and using ‘katta’ (country made pistol), ‘chharra’ (pellets), ‘dunali’ (double barrel guns) in campaign songs. If they get an opportunity, they will do the same again, reviving jungle Raj. They cannot change. The kind of people they have fielded also gives ample indication of their intent and people must be extremely cautious,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said “law and order cannot be expected” from the RJD, recalling Bihar’s pre-2005 situation when Begusarai’s industrial corridor had collapsed. He said the NDA government had revived it and reaffirmed that his government’s priority was “eradicating poverty, not just making speeches”.

He alleged that during RJD’s rule, extortion, kidnapping, ransom, and corruption had flourished, while land was taken in exchange for jobs. He said those years had destroyed generations of Biharis, especially women, Dalits, backward classes, and the poor. In contrast, he said Nitish Kumar had worked to restore peace and development in the state. “Now is the time for Bihar to accelerate self-reliance and prosperity,” he added.

Referring to the Congress’s internal politics, Modi cited the example of former party president Sita Ram Kesri, saying he was “insulted, locked in a bathroom, and removed from his post,” adding that this reflected the party’s attitude towards Dalits and backward classes. Modi also held the RJD responsible for “unemployment and migration,” saying their misrule had driven people out of the state.

Continuing his criticism, Modi said that the RJD and Congress were “divided internally” and accused them of indulging in “Atak, Latakia, Bhatak, Patak” politics. He said the RJD had “not won any election in the past two decades” but continued to display “arrogance,” having sidelined allies such as JMM, Congress, Left parties, and VIP.

He claimed that under the NDA, Bihar had received three times more central funds compared to the Congress era. Modi said that during the RJD’s rule, Dalits and the poor were denied access to police stations, and Maoist violence had made life difficult. He added that since 2014, the NDA government had weakened Maoist networks and was committed to ending their influence completely.

“Now there is no room for lanterns; electricity has reached every corner of Bihar. Nayi raftaar se chalega Bihar jab phir aayegi NDA sarkar (Bihar will move faster when the NDA government returns),” he said.

He accused the RJD and Congress of “protecting their families rather than the people,” adding that both parties’ “first families” were facing corruption cases and were “out on bail.” Modi alleged that the RJD was attempting to “steal the Jananayak tag” of Karpoori Thakur, whom he described as an inspiration for the NDA’s inclusive development vision.

Earlier, Modi became the first Prime Minister to visit Karpoorigram, where he paid tributes to Karpoori Thakur, interacted with his family members, and was accompanied by Nitish Kumar and Karpoori’s son Ramnath Thakur. CM Kumar, in his address, thanked the Prime Minister for the Centre’s support in Bihar’s development, noting that “the state’s progress began by first restoring rule of law.”

All 10 NDA candidates from Samastipur were present on stage. The event also saw the participation of Samrat Choudhary, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, Nityanand Rai, and Sanjay Jha. In the previous Assembly elections, the NDA had won seven of the ten seats in Samastipur district, though it could not unseat sitting MLA Md Akhtarul Islam Shahin from the Samastipur constituency.