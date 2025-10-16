Bareilly violence: Tauqeer Raza Khan's aide Afzal Beg surrenders in court

Afzal Beg, the personal secretary of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, and a wanted accused in the September 26 violence case, surrendered before a court here, police said on Thursday. Earlier, police personnel arrested Mohsin Raza, a relative of the arrested cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, in connection with the recent violence in Bareilly. (PTI)

Carrying a reward of ₹15,000, Beg appeared in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday and surrendered, officials said. He was accompanied by his lawyer and a few associates.

The court has sent him to jail, they said.

A resident of Viharipur, Civil Lines, Beg had earlier served as an IMC office-bearer and was known for keeping on the heels of Khan and IMC spokesperson Nafees, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said the reward was announced for his arrest when he could not be traced, and Kila police station in-charge Subhash Singh was instructed to ensure his apprehension.

Singh said police had received prior information about Beg’s surrender, and a team was deployed outside the court, but he managed to surrender quietly inside with the help of his lawyer.

The IMC chief's aide is also wanted in another rioting case registered at the Baradari police station, and police there are likely to seek his custody for interrogation, Singh added.

Police will soon move the court to obtain non-bailable warrants against the other absconding accused, SSP Arya said.

If they fail to appear, the reward amounts may be increased, and property attachment proceedings could be initiated with the court's approval, he said.

Violence erupted in Bareilly on September 26 after a dispute over posters with the message ‘I Love Muhammad’.

Clashes broke out between police and a large crowd that had gathered outside a mosque after Friday prayers, allegedly after a call given by Tauqeer Raza Khan after police denied permission for a demonstration.

The protesters allegedly pelted stones, and police resorted to a lathi charge to control the situation, according to officials.

Police said some leaders of the IMC had allegedly conspired to incite the riots “under the guise of protests”.

So far, the police have arrested the IMC chief, national general secretary and spokesperson Nafees, former district president Nadeem Khan, social media in-charge Farhat Khan, city president Anees Saklani, founding member Moin Siddiqui, former district president Munir Idrishi, and district president Shamsad, among others, in the case.