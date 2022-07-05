Barmer: Khap panchayat asks girl to marry or pay 15 lakh as fine

A khap panchayat in Barmer is allegedly pressuring a family to marry their daughter according to their wish or else they will be boycotted by the community, and return will cost them ₹15 lakh fine.

The 18-year-old girl, Suraj Kumari with her family approached the district Superintendent of Police (SP) complaining against khap panchayat’s diktat.

In the memorandum to the SP, the girl’s father Kanaram Rebari, a resident of Tabo Ka Dhora village under Gudamalani police station area in Barmer, alleged that the members of the khap panchayat are forcing him to marry his daughter with a drunkard.

He said his daughter is studying in second year, and wants to continue doing so but the khap panchayat members are threatening him that if he doesn’t follow their directive, they will boycott him from the society and impose a penalty of ₹15 lakh.

The girl’s father claimed that the panchayat members warned him that nobody in the community will marry his daughter.

Rebari said, “My family is under fear and daughter hasn’t eaten food for the last three days. We want her to study but these khap leaders are trying to destroy her future. The accused are threatening us and planning to abduct her.”

Kumari said she does not want to marry an addict but the members of the panchayat are threatening her family.

On June 30, they approached the Gudamalani police but no action was taken.

Barmerr, Superintendent of Police, Deepak Bhargav, said, “I have directed the Gudamalani police to investigate the matter and action will be taken accordingly.”

