Fined 40L by khap panchayat for not giving land to inlaws: Rajasthan woman

A khap panchayat, an unelected council of village elders, has imposed a fine of ₹40 lakh on an 80-year-old woman for refusing to transfer her 12 bighas of land in the name of her in-laws in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. The panchayat has also boycotted the woman and her daughter.

The police have lodged the case at Karoi police station and investigation has started.

Bhilwara superintendent of police Vikas Sharma said the woman, Jhamku Devi, has alleged in her complaint the the khap panchayat has also boycotted her.

Devi’s son passed away years ago, and her husband also died four years back. Her brothers-in-law (younger and elder brother of her husband) were eyeing her share of land, she said. They called panchayat a number of times on this issue but she refused to relent. However, at a recent meeting, she was ordered to transfer the land to her brothers-in-law.

When she refused to give in around two weeks back, she was boycotted. She moved in with her daughter, at which, her daughter’s family has also been allegedly boycotted and the fine imposed on her, she told police.

Devi said she wants to divide her land among her three daughters.

The SP said the concerned police station has been asked to lodge a first information report and start the investigation.