Bars, gyms in Haryana to open with 50% capacity from today: Details here

Restaurants, bars, gyms, and spas are allowed to operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Haryana on Sunday reported 18 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, taking total Covid-19 toll to 7.7 lakh.((Deepak Gupta/HT))

The Haryana government has announced the extension of Covid-19 restrictions under 'Surakshit Haryana' till August 23. Under the new guidelines, restaurants, bars, gyms and spas are allowed to open with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

According to the order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan to all the District Deputy Commissioners and Haryana Director General of Police on Sunday, the period of overall Covid-19 curbs has been extended till 5am on August 23. The order further said that the relaxations being offered will come into effect from 5am on Monday.

Haryana on Sunday reported 18 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, taking total Covid-19 toll to 7.7 lakh. The maximum cases were reported from Gurgaon (9), five from Faridabad and two from Rohtak. In the past 24 hours, 22 people also recovered from the illness, according to health ministry data. Active cases in the state stand at 685, while 9,648 fatalities have been reported so far.

Here’s the latest guidelines:

• Restaurants, bars, gyms, and spas are allowed to operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

• All kinds of shops and malls are allowed to open with social distancing norms.

• Swimming pools can also open with proper Covid norms.

• Clubhouses/bars of the Golf courses can open with 50 per cent capacity. The government, however, advised the management to allow members/visitors to play in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding.

