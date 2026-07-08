Prabhas Mondal, accused in Bengal's Baruipur rape-murder case from, killed in police encounter

One of the accused in the Baruipur minor rape and murder case was reportedly shot dead by police in West Bengal after he allegedly attempted to snatch a firearm and flee during the reconstruction of the crime scene on Tuesday, officials said.

South 24 Parganas: Security heightened outside the Baruipur police station after police brought people accused in the alleged gangrape and murder of an 11-year-old girl, in South 24 Parganas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_06_2026_000577B) (PTI)

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The accused, identified as Prabhas Mondal, was being taken by police for the reconstruction of events related to the case when the incident occurred.

According to local police, Mondal allegedly tried to snatch a service weapon from a police personnel and attempted to escape from custody. Police then opened fire, injuring him.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, officials said.

The case pertains to the death of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The girl's body was recovered from the Surjyapur Haat area on Sunday, a day after she was reported missing.

The incident sparked protests in the area, with residents demanding the arrest of those responsible. Police later arrested three accused in connection with the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators suspect that one of the accused had taken the minor to a shack where two other accused were present before the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators suspect that one of the accused had taken the minor to a shack where two other accused were present before the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the three arrested men are being questioned as investigators seek to establish the sequence of events through witness statements, evidence collected from the spot and scientific examination.

Preliminary post-mortem findings indicated drowning while the victim was still alive, though police said the final cause and circumstances of death will be determined only after the forensic and viscera examination reports are received, a report in news agency PTI said. Investigators are also examining injuries noted in the preliminary medical findings.

CM holds meeting with Baruipur SP

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Just after the incident came to light, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari held a virtual meeting with police officials across the state, including officers-in-charge of all police stations, and stressed the need for strict adherence to law and established procedures, HT reported earlier.

“I had a virtual meeting with all the OCs in the state. I told them that such incidents need to be prevented and that they must follow the law and proper guidelines and directions,” he said.

The chief minister also sought a report on the police response after the girl's family approached authorities. “The girl’s parents lodged a missing complaint with the Baruipur police station at 11.50pm on Saturday, hours after she went missing. I have asked the DG of state police to send me a report within 72 hours. If we find even one percent negligence on the part of police officials after the complaint was lodged, strong actions will be taken,” Adhikari said.