Injuries in private parts, head trauma, water in lungs: Autopsy of girl raped, killed in Bengal's Baruipur

The autopsy of a 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered in West Bengal's Baruipur on Saturday, has reportedly revealed injury marks on her private parts, bite marks on her body, severe head injury, and water in her lungs and stomach.

Massive protests erupted in Baruipur and other adjoining areas as public outrage increased over the 12-year-old girl's alleged rape and murder. (PTI)

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The girl's body was recovered from a pond near her home in Baruipur in the South 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning.

The 12-year-old's death sparked massive outrage in parts of the Kolkata suburb, resulting in a man being allegedly lynched on suspicion of his involvement in the incident.

The girl's family told police that she left home on Saturday afternoon to buy food but never returned, alleging that four people kidnapped her.

Police registered a first information report and launched a probe into the incident.

Bite marks, scratches, head injury

Preliminary findings in the 12-year-old's postmortem examination have revealed injury marks in her private parts, and scratch and bite marks on different areas of her body, news agency PTI reported, citing a senior police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the autopsy report, the girl's head also appeared to have been struck with a heavy object or hit against a hard surface. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the autopsy report, the girl's head also appeared to have been struck with a heavy object or hit against a hard surface. {{/usCountry}}

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Further, the postmortem has also suggested the girl was alive when she was thrown into the pond, as water was found in her lungs and stomach.

Excessive bleeding from her head injury and the drowning led to her death, the news agency reported, citing police sources.

Probe into the rape-murder

Police have reportedly arrested the key accused in the case on Monday, in addition to two other arrests made earlier.

Earlier, authorities said three persons had also been detained for questioning in connection with the case.

HT earlier reported that a six-member special investigation team (SIT) had been set up to probe the case, adding that four FIRs were registered, including one related to the alleged rape and murder of the girl and the lynching of a man.

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"The investigation is at a crucial stage. We are examining all evidence. The preliminary post-mortem findings are being corroborated with other material collected during the probe," a senior police officer said, PTI reported.

Authorities have also examined CCTV footage from the area, which purportedly showed four persons taking the 12-year-old away. Additionally, the officer said that they were also analysing footage to establish the identities of the accused and their role in the crime.

Prohibitory orders in place amid protests

Amid growing public outrage over the alleged rape-murder, prohibitory orders under Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita's Section 163 were imposed in parts of Baruipur and adjoining areas, with additional police force being deployed in the area.

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Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari spoke to the girl's father and assured him that those responsible would be arrested and punished.

In the call, the father reportedly demanded that the culprits be hanged. "He (Adhikari) asked me to go to Bhabani Bhawan (the state Criminal Investigation Department headquarters) on Tuesday. I am satisfied with the administration," the father, as reported by HT earlier.