Based on survey: Karnataka minister defends statement on 'modern women'
Based on survey: Karnataka minister defends statement on ‘modern women’

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said he was a proud father of a daughter and as a trained doctor himself, he understood the sensitivities around women and mental health issues.
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar.(Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 07:40 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Monday defended his statement on modern women desiring to stay single and unwilling to become pregnant even after marriage saying it was based on a survey.

While stating that he was a proud father of a daughter and as a trained doctor himself, he understood the sensitivities around women and mental health issues, he said, “My statement about the younger generation shying away from marriage and reproduction is also based on a survey. The findings of YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey shows that, among millennials, 19 per cent are not interested in either children or marriage.”

“Another 8 per cent want children, but are not interested in marriage. Among post-millennials (or Gen Z adults), 23 per cent are not interested in either children or marriage. As in the case of millennials, 8 per cent want children but are not interested in marriage,” Sudhkar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Having received massive backlash over his statements made during an addressing a programme on World Mental Health Day at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS), Sudhakar said that he had no intention of singling out women or his words did not mean so. “The only point I was trying to convey was that our youth can find solution and solace to mental health issues in our traditional family and its value system which offers a wonderful support system,” he added.

Sudhkar said it was widely established through research and studies that, in a situation where the mental health resource was a scarcity, families can form a valuable support system, which could be helpful in management of various stressful situations.

“The Indian society is collectivistic and promotes social cohesion and interdependence. The traditional Indian joint family, which follows the same principles of collectivism, has proved itself to be an excellent resource for the care of the mentally ill,” he further said.

 

