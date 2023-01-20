'BBC documentary timing is sinister when India heads G20': UK's Lord Rami Ranger writes to broadcaster

Lord Rami Ranger, a member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, wrote to the BBC strongly condemning the documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the timing of the documentary is sinister when India and the UK are working for a free trade agreement, India has assumed the presidency of G20 and the UK has an Indian-origin prime minister.

Urging the broadcaster to stop screening the second part of the documentary, Rami Ranger wrote the 2nd part would exasperate the "already tense situation" between British Hindus and Muslims in many of UK cities. "The timing of this documentary is sinister; when India assumed the Presidency of G20, we have our first Prime Minister of Indian origin in No.10 and we are working for the UK-India free trade agreement," he said asking the broadcaster whether BBC's "Pakistani-origin staff were behind this nonsense".

The documentary insults the democratically elected prime minister, the Judiciary and also Parliament, he wrote in a letter addressed to Tim Davie, director general of BBC.

"I am appalled by the documentary," Rami Ranger wrote accusing the producer of the document of showing a lack of vision, common sense and judgement.

"I condemn violence and loss of life wherever it takes place, and I equally condemn those stirring up religious hatred in the United Kingdon by bringing up the politics of the subcontinent to the United Kingdom," he wrote.

"The BBC documentary has opened old wounds by creating hatred between British Hindus and Muslims by attempting to paint India as an intolerant nation where Muslims are persecuted. If this had been the case, the Muslims would have left India by now. On the contrary, the Muslim population of India is now more than Pakistan's..." he added.

