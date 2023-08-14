BBMP contractors retract allegation of corruption against Congress government

Bengaluru: In a turn of events, the BBMP Contractors Association announced on Monday that they are retracting their earlier allegations of the ruling Congress government seeking a commission to clear pending bills spanning three years. The retraction follows a meeting with Karnataka governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot last week, during which the association expressed concerns about the delay in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) settling dues to contractors and alleged a 10-15% commission for bill clearance.

The allegations of commission were works of some middlemen who misguided contractors into making these claims said the association president

KT Manjunath, president of the association, clarified to the media that the allegations of the commission were propagated by middlemen who misguided some contractors into making these claims. “We haven’t raised any commission-related issue. Our plea was solely to expedite the settlement of pending dues,” he said.

The outstanding payments to contractors were withheld after the state government initiated the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) earlier this month. The SIT’s mandate is to investigate works undertaken within BBMP limits over the past few years.

Manjunath emphasised that the zonal chief engineers have thoroughly examined all projects executed in the BBMP area. He contends that based on the outcomes of these investigations, the due payments should be released without further delay. He added that the association also intends to meet with chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar – also the Bengaluru development minister – in an effort to emphasize the urgency of the situation.

In response to the BJP’s move to meet governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and demand a Lokayukta investigation into allegations of corruption, Shivakumar on Monday said that the opposition party should pursue whatever actions they deemed necessary.

Former deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had announced that the BJP leadership would meet with the governor to address allegations of corruption against Shivakumar and advocate for the case to be handed over to the Lokayukta for a thorough inquiry. Narayan had also called for Shivakumar’s removal from the cabinet.

During a media interaction at his residence in Bengaluru, Shivakumar responded: “Ashwath Narayan should be referred to as ‘Navrangi (chameleon) Narayan’. His efforts are commendable for safeguarding wrongdoers. He promised to cleanse Ramnagar, but what did he achieve? The district rid itself of the BJP while he was the district-in-charge minister.” This reference points to BJP’s poor electoral performance in Ramnagar.

Shivakumar continued: “Ashwath Narayan remains anxious. I haven’t scrutinized his actions within Bengaluru city yet. I won’t address this now; I’ll provide comprehensive details when the time is right.”

The deputy CM added, “I’ll address the situation after Independence Day. I haven’t awarded contracts to anyone. Some individuals approached me to settle bills for work executed during the BJP’s tenure. If work was done, bills need to be cleared. Why didn’t the BJP handle this during their term? I’ll reveal documents in two days that will astonish you. It saddens me how contractors are being misused and disgraced, and I’m privy to it all.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s Ashwath Narayan alleged that “DKS tax” and “YST” had been instituted for every project. These references pertain to the alleged 15% commission labelled as ‘DKS tax’ against Shivakumar and allegations of kickbacks in transfers against CM Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr.Yathindra, termed as ‘YST’.

Narayan contended that these indications are explicit signs of corruption, vowing to bring the matter to the public’s attention. “Despite promising corruption-free governance, the government is now embroiled in corruption allegations. Numerous accusations plague the government. We urge the Governor to direct a Lokayukta investigation into the claims of DKS tax,” he said,

