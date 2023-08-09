Karnataka: BBMP contractors seek governor’s intervention to clear bills

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors who have stopped all ongoing works alleging pending bills for over three years, sought the intervention of governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, on Tuesday. The contractors alleged that the bills amounting to ₹2,700 crore have been pending for the past 26 months.

The contractors alleged that the bills amounting to ₹ 2,700 crore have been pending for the past 26 months. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A delegation of the contractors’ association led by its president KT Manjunath, met the Governor on Tuesday, and submitted their complaint, requesting the state government to issue an order to release the outstanding payments. Later, the members of the association also met chief minister Siddaramaiah regarding their grievances.

“We have explained to the governor how they are harassing us. A few of the contractors have shared their pain with us. The governor has assured us that he would discuss the issue with the chief minister as well as the BBMP commissioner. He urged us not to take any decision in haste and assured that the issued would be resolved,” Manjunath said.

“We have stopped all the works in Bengaluru. We apologise for the trouble. We will resume the work once the state government release the pending bills. Since the last 26 months, we have been going from office to office. We have given all the details regarding this,” Manjunath said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Majunath said the office bearers of the association also met former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and sought his help in getting their bills cleared, adding that he has extended his support and would participate in the protest.

The BBMP contractors on Monday halted all ongoing projects and maintenance work in protest against the non-payment of bills by the civic body. They alleged that bills have been pending since three years despite multiple letters to BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath seeking payment.

The contractors have claimed that they are yet to receive dues that have been pending for over 26 months. “We are stopping all work from today. The BBMP has to pay nearly ₹ 2,700 crore and has not made any payment in the last 26 months,” Manjunath said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On May 26, the newly-elected Congress government directed heads of various departments in the state to immediately halt all development projects initiated by the previous BJP government and withhold the release of funds for the work executed with immediate effect. A circular to this effect was issued by the state finance secretary.

A BBMP contractor, Hemant, has also made corruption allegations against deputy CM DK Shivakumar, without explicitly naming him. “Their children are opening malls; you don’t want our children to live? Why you are afraid of making a statement against them?…Let him (Shivakumar) come and promise in the Ajjayya temple that he has not demanded money to clear our bills,” Hemant said in a viral video. Shivakumar is said to be a follower of the Ajjayya temple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Shivakumar on Tuesday said the bills would be cleared if the work is done diligently. “There is nothing wrong in the contractors writing to the governor. Let them write a letter to the governor or seek the help of the Opposition party or the ruling party. They are hurt. There is nothing wrong in asking. We don’t want to trouble anyone. Our aim is to pay those contractors who have done the job properly.”

“Some of the contractors are showing their love towards us. I will not call it blackmail. We have received many reports and are verifying their credibility. We are bound to pay those who have done the job properly. I will not speak in vain on this matter. I will talk about this separately to the media along with the documents,” Shivakumar added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About 500 contractors on Monday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her permission for euthanasia. Manjunath said the contractors are collecting statements, including video messages, from the distressed contractors to be sent to the President’s office, adding that if their demands are not met, they would be forced to take the extreme step.

Meanwhile, BJP leader CT Ravi on Tuesday alleged that Shivakumar has amassed ₹1,500 crore illegally in the real estate business. “ ₹1,500 crore should not be doubled using ‘Brand Bengaluru’. Let them work for the development honestly,” Ravi said, adding that if the development is done sincerely, the central government would extend its cooperation in every way possible.