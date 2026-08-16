BCAS probes accidental firing at Varanasi airport that injured 2 screeners: Govt

The security wing of civil aviation ministry, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is examining the circumstances leading to the incident, where a passenger carrying a licensed weapon accidently discharged a round of bullet injuring two security personnel at the airport, the government said in a statement.

To be sure a weapon needs to be declared as required under the prescribed procedure. (ANI video grab/X)

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At approximately 9.30am, a passenger, namely Kamlesh Kedarnath Rai, scheduled to travel from Varanasi to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX 1810 declared a licensed firearm (7.62mm pistol with 21 live cartridges) at the check-in counter.

To be sure a weapon needs to be declared as required under the prescribed procedure.

Since screening of such passengers is done separately (than the security hold area that passengers use), Rai was escorted to the designated screening area for completion of the mandatory security formalities.

“During the handling and inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally discharged. The projectile ricocheted and caused injuries to two screening personnel, Shri Rohit Raj and Ms Suman Kumari,” the ministry’s statement read.

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“The BCAS is examining the circumstances leading to the incident, including adherence to the prescribed procedures for handling and carriage of licensed weapons at airports. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” the government said.

The government confirmed that both personnel were immediately provided assistance and shifted to New Lakshmi Trauma Center, Varanasi, for medical treatment.

“The local police were informed immediately, and the passenger has been detained for investigation and further action in accordance with the law,” the government said, adding that the incident “was promptly contained and airport operations are continuing without disruption.”

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An FIR has been lodged in the case.