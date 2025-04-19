The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued a public statement condemning the attack on its co-chairperson, senior advocate YR Sadasiva Reddy, `who was assaulted by unidentified men inside his chambers in Bengaluru earlier this week. BCI issues statement condemning attack on co-chairperson Reddy

The BCI has called for the immediate arrest and custodial interrogation of the assailants who attacked Reddy.

BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, and vice-chairperson S Prabakaran called the incident “shocking” and a grave assault on the independence of the legal profession.

In its statement issued on April 17, BCI said advocates, regardless of rank or position, must be given police protection at their homes and offices if they face any credible threat.

“There must be zero tolerance for violence or intimidation against advocates. Every State Government and law enforcement agency must treat attacks on advocates as attacks on the legal system itself. Institutional mechanisms must be developed by State Governments and the Centre to ensure immediate, meaningful protection for practicing advocates,” the statement reads.

Reddy, who also serves as a member of the Karnataka State Bar Council, was attacked by two unidentified men inside his office chamber on April 16. The men attacked violently Reddy with iron rods in the presence of his junior advocate.

“These were not random injuries, these were blows aimed at silencing, at crippling, and at intimidating a senior advocate and an elected representative of the legal fraternity,” BCI said in its statement.

The Bar Council has now demanded that a “centralised emergency system” be created in collaboration with the Ministry of Law and Justice, for advocates to report threats and to access immediate institutional support.

It has also suggested that a joint task force comprising officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, state police heads, and Bar Council representatives should be set up to tackle the growing threats against the legal community.