'Because Rahul Gandhi met...': Congress on OROP; 'Credit le lo yatra,' slams BJP

A day after the Union Cabinet approved the revision of the One Rank One Pension scheme for the Indian Army veterans, the Congress said the decision was an impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and was announced a day before Rahul Gandhi's yatra entered Delhi. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi met the ex-servicement on December 21 in Haryana where he supporrted their demand, which prompted the government to announce the decision.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed Jairam Ramesh and said the party should rename their Bharat Jodo Yatra as 'Credit Le Lo Yatra' as Jairam Ramesh wants credit for everything. "Instead, the Congress should take credit for denying OROP for 43 years, denying Rafales and bulletproof jackets to the jawans," Poonawalla said.

OROP ki Chronology Samjhiye.



This is the impact of the #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/D0cbibRLTX — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 24, 2022

As the acrimonious exchange went on, Jairam ramesh said the UPA government announced one Rank One Pension on February 26, 2014, and it remains far from implemented by the BJP government. "The Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue to successfully raise the voice of our ex-servicemen. We are committed to the implementation of OROP as per the UPA government's orders," Jairam Ramesh said.

"Sarkar sought extension in the Supreme Court four times to implement revision of pension of Ex servicemen and clear their pension arrears. As recent as on 14th December 2022 at 4pm, when the extension to implement revision was finishing on 15 Dec 22, the government filed a Miscellaneous Application to skirt the issue to buy more time till 15th March, 2023," Jairam Ramesh said.

Jairam Ramesh ji wants credit!! From Cheetah to OROP credit to the family ! Should call it “Credit Le Lo” Yatra



Congress gets credit for

1) denying OROP 43 yrs,NWM for 50yrs

2) denying Rafales/bullet proof jackets

3) Attacking manobal of Sena using words like Pitai

4) Scams pic.twitter.com/m0tB61RvXb — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 24, 2022

According to the Union Cabinet's decision, 25.13 lakh pensioners of the Army will benefit from the revised rate of pension and arrears will be given from 2019.

"Our military, engaged in the service of the nation, is a symbol of people's pride. Our government is committed to their welfare. Keeping this in mind, the Union Cabinet has approved pension revision under OROP for ex-servicemen and their families," Modi said in a tweet.

