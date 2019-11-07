e-paper
Beggar woman found with Rs 15,000 cash, Rs 2 lakh in bank account in Puducherry

That the beggar woman had so much money came to light when the temple authorities were clearing the pavement near the place of worship.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Puducherry
Parvatham (70) is said to have earned the money by seeking alms from devotees visiting the temple and she refused to move from the spot when the authorities asked her to.
Parvatham (70) is said to have earned the money by seeking alms from devotees visiting the temple and she refused to move from the spot when the authorities asked her to.
         

Officials of a temple here were shocked to find a beggar having cash totalling Rs 15,000 and a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit.

That the beggar woman had so much money came to light when the temple authorities were clearing the pavement near the place of worship.

Parvatham (70) is said to have earned the money by seeking alms from devotees visiting the temple and she refused to move from the spot when the authorities asked her to.

Then, they informed the police who checked her bag and found it contained Rs 15,000 in cash and also a bank passbook in her name with around Rs 2 lakh as balance. There was also an Aadhaar card in the bag.

The woman was shifted to a home for the aged and their relatives in Kallakurichi in neighbouring Tamil Nadu were informed, said the police.

