Home / India News / 'Beginning of end of Covid-19 pandemic': Health minister Harsh Vardhan on vaccination drive
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.(PTI)
india news

'Beginning of end of Covid-19 pandemic': Health minister Harsh Vardhan on vaccination drive

Dr Harsh Vardhan will participate in the vaccine rollout at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:51 PM IST

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday described the beginning of the vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the end of the pandemic as authorities across the country are all set to inoculate healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase from Saturday. Vardhan also asked people to trust the indigenously manufactured vaccine as the government has "given emergency use approval after scientific scrutiny."

"India is set to begin the world's biggest vaccination drive tomorrow. This is the beginning of the end of Covid. Both indigenously manufactured vaccines given emergency use approval after scientific scrutiny," he said, according to news agency ANI.

Vardhan will participate in the vaccine rollout at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He will visit the new outpatient department (OPD) wing of the hospital to join the doctors and potential vaccine beneficiaries. The drive will be virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10:30am.

In a statement on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that more than 3,000 sites across all states and Union territories (UTs) will be virtually connected when Prime Minister Modi launches the drive.

In the coming phases, people above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 270 million will be inoculated. The central government has introduced an application named Co-WIN, short for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work, to monitor the entire vaccination process.

Two vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, have received the emergency use authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus infections continued to drop in India as the daily number of cases remained under 20,000. At the peak of the outbreak, the number of daily infections had surpassed 95,000. As of Friday morning, the country has 10.52 million confirmed cases of Covid-19. The death toll stood at 151,198.

India is the second worst-hit country by the Covid-19 after the United States.

coronavirus

A member of the medical team holds up a sticker reading "I've had my COVID vaccination" at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14. (AFP)
world news

Alarm in UK over fake news prompting non-whites to reject Covid vaccination

By Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The government has launched an information campaign in over 600 publications, including those that have high proportions of ethnic minority readerships, translating core messages in various languages to allay concerns over the safety of the vaccines.
People walk out of a Covid-19 centre in Mumbai on Friday, a day before India starts the first phase of vaccination across the country. (AFP)
india news

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin tomorrow

Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:42 PM IST
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which has been manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and marketed as Covishield, and indigenously-developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country earlier this month.
A view of the Election Commission of India building, Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. ( Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)
india news

EC allows govt to use data for vaccination, wants data deleted after exercise

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:43 PM IST
On the issue of data security, the home secretary wrote that the government is complying with the current best practices for ensuring cyber security.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings showed the overall air quality index (AQI) in the Capital at 460, deteriorating from Thursday’s 429
india news

Delhi air in toxic zone, could get worse today

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said the city-state was looking at the “first prolonged extreme air pollution event of 2021”.
"We suggested that the farmers form a smaller group with outside people who have expertise on the issue, but the unions rejected our suggestion,” agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said
india news

Ninth round of farm talks inconclusive

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Like several earlier rounds of discussions, the farm unions demanded that the government commit to complete rollback of the laws. At Friday’s talks, the government proposed that the 41-member farmers’ delegation form a “smaller group” with “people who have expertise on laws”.
With the assembly elections due in four months, Kerala finance minister TM Thomas Issac presented the last budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan government for now(PTI)
india news

Kerala earmarks fund for mental health

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The state has earmarked Rs.64 crore for mental health programmes, usually a neglected sector. According to a survey conducted by the state mental health department last year, at least 15% of the youth between 18 and 25 years suffered from depression and other mental health problems.
Former Meghalaya CM Dr Mukul Sangma receiving a report from West Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner Dykes detailing the identified stock of fresh coal identified at the spot.(HT photo)
india news

Ex-CM accuses ruling Meghalaya govt of encouraging illegal coal mining

By HT Correspondent, Shillong
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:15 AM IST
  • Sangma said the mineral, weighing truckloads, which were dumped in a scattered manner, were being tallied.
The police have seized two big consignments of Nepalese cigarettes in less than a month in Champawat. (FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Smuggled Nepalese cigarette brand dominates border areas of Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • ‘Khukuri’ a brand of Nepalese cigarette has captured the market in the border areas of US Nagar, Champawat and Pithoragarh. Over 90% of smokers prefer to purchase and smoke this not due to taste but its cheap prices, said an official.
Screen grab of a video showing fight between fake buffaloes at a village in Sivasagar district of Assam on Friday.
india news

Assam village sets example, holds fake buffalo fight to uphold SC ban

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • In 2016, the Supreme Court had placed a ban on animal fights during religious and cultural festivals.
HT Image
india news

After protests, Goa CM announces relocation of IIT project from Melaulim

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:47 PM IST
PANAJI: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Goa campus that was to be set up at Melaulim village would be shifted to another place in the state
HT Image
india news

CBI ‘bribe-for-relief’ racket was running since 2018, finds probe

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found that a “bribe-for-relief” racket was being run in the agency since 2018 by leaking confidential case related information to some companies being investigated for bank fraud, people familiar with the development said
HT Image
india news

Construction work on New Parliament begins

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Construction work on the foundation of the New Parliament building officially began on Friday, officials aware of the development said adding that some of the work had already begun on an alternative site to make up for the delay in the construction
Both day and night also turned pleasant on Friday as temperatures dropped significantly in the city providing relief from week-long heat conditions. The Colaba observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Mumbai logs AQI of 190, breathes cleanest air so far this year

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:44 PM IST
  • Air quality had remained in the poor to very poor category since the beginning of January owing to low temperatures. On January 8, the AQI was the worst at 317 (very poor) for this year.
Satabdi Roy, the three-time Lok Sabha member from Birbhum, told the media that she would fly to Delhi on Saturday. This led to rumours that she would possibly meet Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

TMC MP Satabdi Roy voices dissent, Abhishek Banerjee steps in to solve crisis

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:27 PM IST
  • For the first time, TMC’s youth unit president and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee stepped in to solve the crisis. He sent party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh to bring Roy to his office on Camac Street in south Kolkata and held a two-hour meeting on Friday.
As many as 97 vaccination centres have been set up for the launch on Saturday.(Reuters)
india news

Woman sanitation worker to get first vaccine jab in Chhattisgarh

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The vaccination drive will cover over 2.67 lakh healthcare personnel and frontline workers in its first phase, state's mission director for the National Health Mission Priyanka Shukla said.
Tezpur: A worker arranges boxes containing Covishield vaccine doses for their dispatch across the Sonitpur district, in Tezpur, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to rollout from January 16, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_15_2021_000220B)(PTI)
india news

Is Covid-19 vaccine mandatory?: All your FAQs about vaccination drive answered

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors including Integrated Child Development Services(ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine during this phase, the health ministry said in a statement.
Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend programmes in Bengal on January 30 and 31. The party also wants to plan a rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks. (ANI FILE PHOTO).
india news

Bengal BJP leaders meet Amit Shah in Delhi, discuss poll preparedness

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • To meet Shah’s target of winning more than 200 of Bengal’s 294 assembly seats in 2021, the BJP has put together its biggest election machinery in the eastern state.
The standoff between India and China along the LAC in Ladakh has entered its seventh month.(Representative Photo)
india news

Ladakh soldiers among first set of army personnel to get Covid-19 vaccine

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:29 PM IST
  • More than 12,000 doses of the vaccine have reached Ladakh of which around 4,000 have been earmarked for armed forces personnel to protect them from Covid-19, the officials said speaking on condition of anonymity.
