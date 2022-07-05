‘Behead Nupur Sharma and get my house, property as reward’: Ajmer man

A man from Ajmer district in Rajasthan on Tuesday announced to give away his house and property as reward to anyone who beheads suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on the prophet.

In the video, accused Salman Chisti is heard saying that, “I swear on my god, mother and children…I will give away the house and property to anyone who beheads Nupur Sharma.”

After the video went viral, the Ajmer police lodged a case under IT sections, IPC 153-A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion) and other relevant sections.

Additional superintendent of police, Vikas Sangwan said a case has been lodged and efforts are being made to nab the accused who is absconding.

He said the accused is a history-sheeter and alcoholic. Even when the video was made, he appears to be in an intoxicated condition.

Earlier on June 28, Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari and Gosh Mohammad, both arrested, had brutally murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal and posted a video on social media saying that they are avenging an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Udaipur.

Police have so far arrested four people, including the two prime accused. The Udaipur case is now being probed by NIA and it is learnt that four more people have been detained and interrogated.

Meanwhile, five persons were arrested in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan for circulating video of Udaipur incident and uploading photos and videos on social media.

Police said Sirajuddin Hussain (36) was held in Hanumangarh town for circulating the video of the murder incident of Udaipur. Whereas Tarsem Puri was arrested in Sangaria police station, Rajkumar Jat and Mohammad Shakur were arrested in Sadar police station and Pavan Kumar was held by Nohar police station for uploading photos and videos on social media with arms with an intention to create terror among people.

The state police had asked people to not circulate the video of the incident released by the murder accused in Udaipur.

