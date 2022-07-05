Udaipur killer Riyaz Attari had crafted six butcher knives

Investigations into ISIS style Udaipur killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Islamists has revealed that the two main accused, Ghous Mohammed and Riyaz Attari, had used two of the six knives crafted by the latter for committing the savage crime.

The police interrogation of the accused revealed that Attari had crafted six large knives for Bakri-Eid festival on June 9 and had left them with a local butcher named Mohsin Murgewala.

Mohsin has since been arrested by the police even as the NIA and the internal security agencies have been able to unravel the murder conspiracy including the day the decision was taken to take revenge on the hapless tailor for supporting Nupur Sharma.

On June 28, the two followers of Karachi based Dawat-e-Islami picked up two knives from Mohsin’s shop and proceeded to commit the savage crime. The remaining four knives have been recovered at the instance of Mohsin, who is part of this self-radicalized module.

Investigations have revealed that it was petty trader Ghous Mohammed who volunteered to kill Kanhiya Lal. Ghous Mohammed along with two others had travelled to Dawat-e-Islami (DeI) headquarters in Karachi to have a “deedar” of leader Ilyas Qadri. Ghous has also travelled to Saudi Arabia twice for Umrah and practices Barelvi Islam. The two other accomplices of Ghous who went with the petty trader to Karachi have also been traced and will be called for questioning.

While the NIA and the internal security agencies are scouring through phone records and Dawat-e-Islami WhatsApp group chats of the accused including Attari and Mohammed, they have taken expert technical support to determine whether the crime was planned locally or there was instigation from across the border. While all the accused were practitioners of Barelvi Islam, some of them were not followers of Pakistan based religious movement to propagate Quran and the Sunnah.

The June 21 killing of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati and June 28 Udaipur killing by Islamists have rudely woken up the internal security establishment as this indicates rise in religious radicalization with fundamentalists not afraid to take law in their own hands.

On Monday evening, Director General NIA Dinkar Gupta briefed Home Minister Amit Shah on both the cases and separately moves are being planned to counter religious radicalization so that such incidents are not repeated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel. ...view detail