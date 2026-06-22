Police in Raichur district are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man whose headless body was discovered inside a locked rented house after neighbours complained of a foul smell. Investigators believe the murder occurred several days before the remains were found. Beheaded body found in Raichur, probe on

The victim, identified as Tirupati, lived alone in the house in Kulasumbi Colony within the limits of the West Police Station. Officers forced open the door on Sunday morning after residents reported a strong odour coming from the property.

They found a decomposed body without the head inside. Investigators suspect the assailants beheaded the victim and removed the severed head before leaving the scene.

“Today morning, we received a complaint from neighbours regarding a foul smell coming from a rented house in Kulasumbi Colony. Since the house was locked from outside, we broke open the door and found a decomposed body without a head inside the house,” West Police Station Sub Inspector Lakshmi Devi told HT.

She said the condition of the body suggested the killing had taken place three to four days earlier. “The body has been sent for post mortem examination and later handed over to the relatives. The deceased was living alone in the rented house. We have registered a murder case and launched a detailed investigation,” she said.

According to police, Tirupati had several criminal cases registered against him, including motorcycle theft cases. Investigators are examining whether past rivalries or disputes may be connected to the killing. Police said he was last seen socialising with friends a few days before he disappeared.