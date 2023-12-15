Belagavi woman assault case: BJP chief Nadda forms 5-member fact finding team

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday set up a five-member fact-finding panel in connection with the incident in Karnataka's Belagavi wherein a Dalit woman was assaulted and paraded naked. Calling the incident ‘shameful’, Nadda said such heinous crimes are happening at regular intervals since the Congress came to power in Karnataka.

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs hold placards as they stage a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue against the Karnataka Government after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Belagavi, during the Winter Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

The committee constituted by Nadda comprises BJP's women MPs namely Aprajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Locket Chatterjee, Ranjeeta Koli and Asha Lakra. The committee has been asked to visit the incident site and submit the report at the earliest.ALSO READ: Belagavi couple whose elopement led to attack on man’s mother surrender

A woman was allegedly assaulted, paraded naked, and tied to an electric pole in Vantamuri village of Belagavi district on December 11 after her son eloped with a girl who was going to get engaged with someone else, according to the Karnataka Police.

Eight people have been arrested and a hunt is on for the eight others allegedly involved in the case.

On Friday, the BJP MPs from Karnataka also staged a protest in the Parliament complex against the incident.

"Law and order situation in Karnataka has fully collapsed. An SC lady, for no reason, was made naked and a procession was taken out, She was tied to an electric pole and beaten... Karnataka Congress government doesn't give security to SC, ST ladies," BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister Sadananda Gowda told PTI.

Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra said the party will stage a statewide agitation on December 16 condemning the Belagavi incident.

He alleged that the state government has not taken the case seriously as the eight accused are still at large. Also, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not yet met the survivor in the hospital, he charged.

