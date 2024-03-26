 Belgian PM, Modi review ties in phone call, discuss conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Belgian PM, Modi review ties in phone call, discuss conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 26, 2024 07:15 PM IST

Belgian PM Alexander De Croo and PM Modi reviewed the relations between India and Belgium and discussed ways to strengthen the partnership in different sectors

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo on Tuesday reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen the partnership in areas such as trade, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Belgian PM Alexander De Croo said in a post on X that he called up PM Narendra Modi to discuss, among other issues, the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza (X/alexanderdecroo)
Belgian PM Alexander De Croo said in a post on X that he called up PM Narendra Modi to discuss, among other issues, the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza (X/alexanderdecroo)

During a telephone conversation with De Croo, Modi congratulated him on the recent successful hosting of the first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels. The two leaders also pledged to bolster the India-European Union (EU) strategic partnership under the Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU.

Modi and De Croo reviewed the relations between India and Belgium and discussed ways to strengthen the partnership in sectors such as trade, investment, clean technologies, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, green hydrogen, IT, defence, and ports, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

De Croo said in a post on X that he called Modi to discuss the “conflicts in #Ukraine and #Gaza and protecting shipping lanes in the Red Sea”. He said the two leaders also talked about growing commercial relations, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, green hydrogen, and a Belgian trade mission’s upcoming visit to India.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments and agreed on the need to enhance cooperation and support for “early restoration of peace and security in the West Asia region and Russia-Ukraine conflict”, the external affairs ministry statement said.

