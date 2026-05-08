...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bengal assembly dissolved after Mamata's 'won't resign' stance, TMC plans to challenge governor's move

Mamata Banerjee said in a press conference a day after counting of votes that she would not follow convention of going to governor to hand over her resignation.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 12:29 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Trinamool Congress, the West Bengal election second-ranker, said on Friday it will challenge the decision by governor RN Ravi to dissolve the state assembly, a move which came days after party supremo said there is no question of her resigning as the chief minister.

Outgoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC), speaks during a press conference(REUTERS)

TMC supremo said in a press conference a day after the counting of votes that she would not follow the convention of going to the governor to hand over her resignation as the state’s chief minister despite the crushing defeat in the election against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Track latest in West Bengal election news here

TMC leader Saugata Roy on Friday said the party would challenge the “undemocratic” step by issuing a rejoinder in the matter.

"Not a democratic step, our party will issue rejoinder in the matter shortly," TMC MP Saugata Roy told PTI news agency.

To chair a meet over the chief minister decision, home minister Amit Shah landed in Kolkata on Friday. Shah has been appointed as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal.

A senior government official cited in the earlier HT report said the governor would be the state’s executive head in the interim period.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

west bengal election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Bengal assembly dissolved after Mamata's 'won't resign' stance, TMC plans to challenge governor's move
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.