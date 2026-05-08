Bengal assembly dissolved after Mamata's 'won't resign' stance, TMC plans to challenge governor's move

Trinamool Congress, the West Bengal election second-ranker, said on Friday it will challenge the decision by governor RN Ravi to dissolve the state assembly, a move which came days after party supremo said there is no question of her resigning as the chief minister.

Outgoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC), speaks during a press conference(REUTERS)

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TMC supremo said in a press conference a day after the counting of votes that she would not follow the convention of going to the governor to hand over her resignation as the state’s chief minister despite the crushing defeat in the election against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Track latest in West Bengal election news here

TMC leader Saugata Roy on Friday said the party would challenge the “undemocratic” step by issuing a rejoinder in the matter.

"Not a democratic step, our party will issue rejoinder in the matter shortly," TMC MP Saugata Roy told PTI news agency.

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{{^usCountry}} In the absence of her formal resignation, there was no opportunity for the governor to ask her to continue as the caretaker chief minister till her successor took oath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the absence of her formal resignation, there was no opportunity for the governor to ask her to continue as the caretaker chief minister till her successor took oath. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In exercise of the powers conferred upon the Governor under sub-clause (b) of clause 2 of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, RN Ravi Governor of West Bengal has issued an order dissolving the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from May 7, 2026,” a statement by the governor’s office in Kolkata said, according to an earlier HT report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In exercise of the powers conferred upon the Governor under sub-clause (b) of clause 2 of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, RN Ravi Governor of West Bengal has issued an order dissolving the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from May 7, 2026,” a statement by the governor’s office in Kolkata said, according to an earlier HT report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP leaders have indicated that the new government was likely to be sworn in on at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Grounds May 9, two days after the term of the outgoing assembly expires and coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP leaders have indicated that the new government was likely to be sworn in on at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Grounds May 9, two days after the term of the outgoing assembly expires and coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. {{/usCountry}}

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To chair a meet over the chief minister decision, home minister Amit Shah landed in Kolkata on Friday. Shah has been appointed as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal.

A senior government official cited in the earlier HT report said the governor would be the state’s executive head in the interim period.

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