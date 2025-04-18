Bengal BJP ex-president Dilip Ghosh to tie the knot at 60; his bride-to-be, Rinku Majumdar, recalls how they met

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Dilip Ghosh and Rinku Majumdar, who first connected professionally, are now set to marry in a traditional Vedic ceremony in Kolkata on Friday evening. Dilip Ghosh's bride-to-be, Rinku Majumdar, opened up about how the two met and their unique proposal.

The 60-year-old Ghosh garnered attention when their wedding was announced. What captivated the public's attention was the story of how they first met.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Bangla, Majumdar, a BJP functionary since 2013, shared the details of their initial meeting and the memorable proposal.

Despite having few interactions during Ghosh's tenure as an MLA and MP, their relationship soon blossomed into a deep bond.

"Since 2013, I’ve been associated with the BJP organizationally. When he was an MLA-MP, I never spoke to him. At that time, I worked at the block level. We first spoke just before the 2021 elections at Eco Park—very casually. During this Lok Sabha election, we spoke a bit more. Very ordinary interactions, nothing beyond that," News18 quoted Majumdar as saying.

Who proposed first? Ghosh's bride-to-be answers

By mid-September last year, Rinku found herself thinking about settling down. “I had very clear conditions, I wanted someone who lived in New Town and who would accept my political career. When I thought about who fit that bill, Ghosh came to mind,” she said, adding that 'he was the most eligible bachelor in my constituency."

Rinku added that Ghosh's strength and honesty attracted her towards him. "I really liked these qualities and thought, why not propose to him? said Rinku.

About Ghosh's answer, Rinku said it wasn’t a fairy tale, yes. “He didn’t show interest right away. He took three months, spoke to his mother. After that, he informed me,” she added.

According to Rinku, Ghosh was thoughtful and deliberate in his response, taking time to get to know her better through conversations. “He’s a very honest man, deeply connected to his values and his mother,” she said.

Rinku further said that their relationship remained mostly under the radar, partly because of their shared political space and the decorum it demanded.

However, when Dilip Ghosh stepped away from the limelight after his election loss, Rinku began visiting Eco Park more often, partly, she says, out of moral support.

“When leaders are in power, they’re surrounded by people. When they’re not, that crowd disappears. I felt that was the right time to show up,” she reflected.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders, including the party's state president, Sukanta Majumdar, visited Ghosh's residence in New Town in the morning to wish him.

While Ghosh has been a bachelor, this is Majumdar's second marriage, and she has a son.