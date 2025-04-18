Who is Rinku Majumdar? Bengal BJP’s Dilip Ghosh to tie the knot at 60 today

Dilip Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal is set to tie the knot on Friday evening. Dilip Ghosh, 60, will marry party colleague Rinku Majumdar, whom he has known since 2021, news agency PTI reported, citing the people close to them. Dilip Ghosh (right) and Rinku Majumdar met during morning walks, and the relationship grew over time.

Dilip Ghosh and Rinku Majumdar met during morning walks, and the relationship grew over time, the report added.

Ghosh, known for his quirky comments, has been a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since his youth, and has served it in various roles across the country before getting active in the BJP in 2015.

Also Read | ‘Police won't save you’: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's purported ‘keep weapons' remark triggers row

As the Bengal BJP president, Dilip Ghosh is credited with establishing the party as the main opposition party in the state, replacing the CPI(M).

"My mother wanted me to get married, so to honour her wish, I am tying the knot. I will continue to be in active politics as I was before. My personal life will have no impact on my political work," Ghosh told a news channel.

The couple will tie the knot at an intimate ceremony in New Town, with close relatives in attendance, the report said.

Also Read | ‘Don’t scream like that, I'll choke you': Ex-Bengal BJP leader threatens women

Senior BJP leaders, including the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar, visited Ghosh's residence in New Town in the morning to wish him.

It was learnt that the marriage proposal was given by the bride's side.

"It was during an IPL match earlier this month, which Dilip Ghosh and his would-be wife attended, that they decided to get married," a BJP leader close to them said.

Ghosh, the former MP of Kharagpur, is expected to play a crucial role in next year's assembly polls in the state.

While Ghosh has been a bachelor, this is Majumdar's second marriage, and she has a son.

Who is Rinku Majumdar?