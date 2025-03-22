‘Don’t scream like that, I'll choke you': Ex-Bengal BJP leader threatens women

Former BJP MP Dilip Ghosh courted controversy after he was seen in a video losing his temper at women during a road inauguration in West Bengal's Kharagpur, threatening to "choke" them if they screamed at him. Former BJP MP Dilip Ghosh had arrived to inaugurate a newly constructed concrete road at ward No. 6,(PTI)

Local women confronted Dilip Ghosh when he arrived to inaugurate a newly constructed concrete road at ward No. 6, asking him about his absence during his tenure as an MP, according to a news agency PTI report. This led to a heated exchange between the former legislator and the women, resulting in Ghosh drawing massive ire from the Trinamool Congress.

The women had surrounded Ghosh and asked, "Where have you been all this time? We never saw you even for a day when you were an MP. Now, after councilor (Pradip Sarkar) has built the road, you're here?"

‘Don't scream like that, I'll choke you'

Ghosh did not just listen, he claimed that the protesters were supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. He responded to them, saying, "I have given the money for this; it is not your father's money! Go and ask Pradip Sarkar (local TMC councilor) about it!"

The argument further escalated with one of the women quipping, "Why bring up our father? You were an MP!" Ghosh responded with, "I will bring up your fourteen generations!"

As tensions continued to rise, the former BJP state president threatened the women, "Don't scream like that, I'll choke you. I have given money for this from my MPlad fund during my tenure as a parliamentarian."

The situation further spiralled out of control, prompting Ghosh's security personnel and the BJP workers to intervene and try and stop the arguments.

Meanwhile, Pradip Sarkar, the ward councillor, condemned the actions of Ghosh. "He is no longer an MP, so why did he go to inaugurate the road? The municipality completed the roadwork because it's a low-lying area. He went there and lost his temper, disrespecting the women by bringing up their fathers!" he said.

Sarkar further said that though he was not there, Ghosh still "insulted" his father. He claimed that the former BJP leader called the women “500-rupee workers.”

"He should apologise. Otherwise, wherever he goes in Kharagpur, there will be protests. I condemn his remarks. Such language is unbecoming of a former MP," he added.

Ghosh later told reporters that the protest was politically orchestrated by the TMC. "This is not a protest. These are opportunists barking for 500 rupees (Lakshmir Bhandar). Those who bark, Dilip Ghosh will bring up their fathers," he added.

In his defence, Ghosh explained that during his tenure he worked towards the road construction of this stretch with the MPLAD fund money. "I went there to inaugurate it, but at the instruction of the local councilor, a few women came to protest. When Pradip Sarkar was chairman, I was an MLA. Even now, Kharagpur municipality has stalled many of my funded projects," Ghosh said.

(with PTI inputs)