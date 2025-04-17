‘Police won't save you’: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's purported ‘keep weapons' remark triggers row

Senior West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh kicked off a political storm with his purported call for Hindus to keep weapons at home for protection. The alleged remark surfaced days after three people died in clashes in Murshidabad amid a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh waves at supporters as he returns after a morning walk at Berhampore in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Thursday, Apr. 10, 2025.(PTI FILE)

The video of his remarks has been doing the rounds on social media, where he allegedly asked the Hindu community to keep weapons as police would not ‘save’ them. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"Hindus are buying television sets, refrigerators, and new furniture. But they don't have a single weapon at home. When something happens, they keep calling the police. The police will not save you," Ghosh was heard saying at a public rally in North 24 Parganas district about the recent Murshidabad violence, PTI reported.

Ghosh, who is a former West Bengal BJP chief, also said that the Hindus have realised the need for unity.

"Ten years ago, people didn't know what Ram Navami processions were. Today, such processions are being held in every locality because Hindus have realised they need to unite. Even God doesn't stand by the weak," he added.

Neither Ghosh nor his party has, as of yet, made a statement on his alleged remarks.

Dilip Ghosh’s remarks kick off a political slugfest

Dilip Ghosh's purported remarks, however, kicked up a political storm in West Bengal, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Murshidabad district, Humayun Kabir, accusing the BJP leader of inciting communal discord.

"If one person attacks another, there will be retaliation. These BJP leaders are using religion to provoke Hindus and disrupt West Bengal's harmony and culture," PTI quoted Kabir as saying.

Kabir has been vocal about the violence in Murshidabad and the surrounding areas, saying recently that all communities have a right to live peacefully.

At least three people were killed and hundreds rendered homeless in communal violence in parts of Murshidabad district during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests in the last few days.

Central forces have been deployed and internet services suspended, while more than 200 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence.