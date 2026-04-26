Bengal: Central forces’ heads discuss security ahead of 2nd phase of polling

The heads of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) met on Sunday to discuss security arrangements ahead of the second and final phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal on Wednesday.

The CRPF is the nodal agency for central forces in the state. (X)

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Over 250,000 personnel or 2,550 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Sashastra Seema Bal have been deployed for the polls.

The CRPF, the nodal agency for central forces in the state, said in a statement that the meeting aimed to ensure a peaceful and fair democratic process. It added that the directors general (DGs) of the CAPFs joined a video conference with officials and personnel deployed across West Bengal.

The CRPF called strategising voters’ security and maximum participation as the focus area. It referred to reinforcing the election guidelines in letter and spirit, ensuring a safe environment for every voter, and said commitment to duty remains paramount.

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{{^usCountry}} The DGs have been visiting the state and monitoring the arrangements to prevent poll violence. CAPF teams have been conducting flag marches, booth reconnaissance, and patrolling across constituencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGs have been visiting the state and monitoring the arrangements to prevent poll violence. CAPF teams have been conducting flag marches, booth reconnaissance, and patrolling across constituencies. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CRPF’s West Bengal Sector said in a statement that “Operation Night Dominance” was being conducted in view of the second phase of elections in West Bengal. “Under this, night patrolling, area domination, and continuous surveillance have been increased in sensitive areas.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CRPF’s West Bengal Sector said in a statement that “Operation Night Dominance” was being conducted in view of the second phase of elections in West Bengal. “Under this, night patrolling, area domination, and continuous surveillance have been increased in sensitive areas.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement added that the objective of the initiative is to maintain control over anti-social elements, strengthen security, and build confidence among voters, ensuring a fear, free and secure environment. “CAPFs are fully committed to conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement added that the objective of the initiative is to maintain control over anti-social elements, strengthen security, and build confidence among voters, ensuring a fear, free and secure environment. “CAPFs are fully committed to conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the first phase of the polling, 152 of 294 constituencies went to the polls in West Bengal on Thursday, registering a record voting largely free of violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the first phase of the polling, 152 of 294 constituencies went to the polls in West Bengal on Thursday, registering a record voting largely free of violence. {{/usCountry}}

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