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Bengal: Central forces’ heads discuss security ahead of 2nd phase of polling

Over 250,000 personnel or 2,550 companies of the central forces have been deployed for the West Bengal polls

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 08:36 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The heads of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) met on Sunday to discuss security arrangements ahead of the second and final phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal on Wednesday.

The CRPF is the nodal agency for central forces in the state. (X)

Over 250,000 personnel or 2,550 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Sashastra Seema Bal have been deployed for the polls.

The CRPF, the nodal agency for central forces in the state, said in a statement that the meeting aimed to ensure a peaceful and fair democratic process. It added that the directors general (DGs) of the CAPFs joined a video conference with officials and personnel deployed across West Bengal.

The CRPF called strategising voters’ security and maximum participation as the focus area. It referred to reinforcing the election guidelines in letter and spirit, ensuring a safe environment for every voter, and said commitment to duty remains paramount.

 
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