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Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari holds second 'janata darbar', listens to public grievances

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently held his second 'janata darbar', listening to public demands at the BJP's state office in Salt Lake.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 01:03 pm IST
PTI |
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday held his second 'janata darbar', listening to public grievances and demands at the BJP's state office in Salt Lake near here.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari had held his first 'Janata darbar' on May 18 to hear people's demands and grievances.(Debajyoti Chakraborty)

Hundreds of people, many of whom are job seekers, were seen queuing up at the party office since morning to interact with the CM.

These people were issued visiting slips while they waited patiently for a first-hand interaction with Adhikari, who decided to hold regular 'Janata darbars' (people's courts) to hear citizens' issues after taking the oath as the chief minister of West Bengal on May 9.

Adhikari had held his first 'Janata darbar' on May 18 to hear people's demands and grievances.

Several people, including students and locals, attended the interaction and spoke to the chief minister individually behind closed doors, submitting complaints ranging from local civic issues to allegations of 'syndicate raj'.

The outreach initiative is designed to signal a governance model centred on direct citizen access -- a format often associated with BJP-ruled states and one that the party sought to project as part of its "double-engine" narrative in Bengal.

 
suvendu adhikari west bengal bjp
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