Home / India News / Bengal CM meets PM Modi; discusses Covid, demands more vaccines for state
india news

Bengal CM meets PM Modi; discusses Covid, demands more vaccines for state

This is the first proper meeting between the two leaders after Mamata Banerjee became the West Bengal's chief minister for a third consecutive time.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 05:43 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter/ @PMOIndia)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday - the first proper meeting between the two leaders after Banerjee became the state's chief minister for a third consecutive time.

Calling it a "courtesy" meeting, Banerjee said that she raised the issue of the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and also demanded more vaccines and medicines for West Bengal.

"During the meeting, I raised the issue of Covid and need for more vaccines & medicines in the state. I also raised the pending issue of the change of name of the state. On this issue, he said, "He will see," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Bengal chief minister also said that PM Modi should call an all party meeting over the Pegasus hacking controversy, and demanded Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the matte

