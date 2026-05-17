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Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari gets suicide bomb threat email mentioning Al Qaeda; Kolkata man arrested

Hasnain Iqbal was arrested Friday night following a joint probe by the cyber cell and the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 09:31 am IST
PTI |
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A man was arrested from Kolkata's Garden Reach area for allegedly sending an email to the police threatening a suicide bomb attack on West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari "with the help of terror outfit Al Qaeda", a senior officer said on Saturday.

Suvendu Adhikari has become the 1st BJP chief minister of Bengal.(Samir Jena/HT)

The man, identified as 27-year-old Hasnain Iqbal, was arrested on Friday night following a joint probe by the cyber cell and the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police.

Additional CP-IV of Kolkata Police, V Solomon Nesakumar, said the threatening email was received by Bhowanipore police station around 10:15 am on May 14.

The email sender claimed that a suicide attack would be carried out on the CM with the help of Al Qaeda.

"The email was sent using the identity of a woman. After receiving a complaint, an investigation was immediately initiated by the cyber wing and the STF," Nesakumar told reporters.

During the probe, investigators traced the email trail to Hasnain Iqbal, a resident of Golam Abbas Lane in Garden Reach.

 
suicide bomb attack kolkata suvendu adhikari al-qaeda
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Home / India News / Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari gets suicide bomb threat email mentioning Al Qaeda; Kolkata man arrested
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