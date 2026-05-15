What is the best age to have a baby? Kolkata fertility specialist answers the big question

The fertility specialist said, “From a physiological standpoint, people achieve their highest level of fertility during their 20s, which starts to decline after they reach 30 and continues until 35 when the decline becomes more pronounced.” The decrease happens because both the amount of eggs and their quality undergo alterations, which affect both conception chances and the development of gestational diabetes and chromosomal abnormalities.

Dr Anindita highlighted that there is no universally "right" age to have a baby because the decision depends on three factors, which include biological, medical, and personal influences.

Is there ever a right age to have a baby?

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The pressure to “have kids at the right time” is real. Amidst a ticking biological clock , lifestyle choices, career goals, and societal expectations, deciding when to plan a baby can be overwhelming, especially for women. While the internet is filled with theories and advice about the “right” age to have a baby, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anindita Singh, fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Kolkata, breaks down the reality behind age, fertility, and pregnancy.

Doctors believe that age functions as a pregnancy outcome factor, but they consider other factors necessary for assessment. Women between 30 and 40 years of age can experience successful pregnancies when they receive proper medical treatment and continuous health assessments and maintain their medical stability.

According to Dr Anindita, “The three main factors which determine health status include physical fitness and the presence of chronic diseases, mental health status, and access to quality medical care.” The outcome of pregnancy is determined by lifestyle factors, which include nutrition, sleep quality, stress levels, and the presence of harmful habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol excessively.