e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal cops injured in clash with villagers over burial of Covid-19 victim

Bengal cops injured in clash with villagers over burial of Covid-19 victim

The officer-in-charge of Madarihat police station was injured in the clash. The villagers alleged that a local resident sustained a bullet injury but the authorities said police did not open fire.

india Updated: Apr 21, 2020 00:19 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
When police took the body for burial to Salkumar Haat near the bank of Torsa River, local people gathered at the spot and protested. They attacked the men in uniform and ransacked many police vehicles. (Image used for representation).
When police took the body for burial to Salkumar Haat near the bank of Torsa River, local people gathered at the spot and protested. They attacked the men in uniform and ransacked many police vehicles. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
         

Several policemen and villagers were injured in a clash in the Salkumar Haat area of Bengal’s Alipurduar district on Sunday night when locals stopped the police from burying the body of a man, alleging that it was being done secretly as he had died of Covid-19.

The officer-in-charge of Madarihat police station was injured in the clash. The villagers alleged that a local resident sustained a bullet injury but the authorities said police did not open fire.

Local people said that 60-year-old Haidar Ali, a resident of Tin Chula tea estate in Kalchini community block, was admitted at the Aayush Hospital at Tapsikhatta in Alipurduar 1 community block. The hospital has been earmarked for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The hospital authorities, however, did not comment on the incident.

“Ali was admitted on Sunday morning and he died at night. Though his swab sample was sent for a test the report did not arrive till Monday night,” said a police official who did not wish to be identified.

“Four people, including members of the dead man’s family, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure,” he added.

When police took the body for burial to Salkumar Haat near the bank of Torsa River, local people gathered at the spot and protested. They attacked the men in uniform and ransacked many police vehicles. Two vehicles were also set on fire.

Amitava Maiti, Superintendent of Police, Alipurduar district, said, “We have filed cases against some local people. One police officer has been shifted to a private hospital in Siliguri. His condition is stable.”

tags
top news
Oil plunges below $0 for the first time in history amid Covid-19 crisis
Oil plunges below $0 for the first time in history amid Covid-19 crisis
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news