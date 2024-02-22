Bengal DGP visits Sandeshkhali, TMC leader booked in fresh gang rape case

West Bengal director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar on Wednesday visited Sandeshkhali, which has been on the boil since early this month following allegations of sexual abuse of women by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, to assess the situation in the troubled area. HT Image

Kumar’s visit to Sandeshkhali coincided with the local police registering a second case of gang rape against an arrested TMC leader and his two aides based on a statement registered by a woman before a magistrate.

“A second FIR (first information report) was registered over allegations of gangrape of a woman. The woman made a statement before a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC based on which the FIR was registered,” a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Since February 7, Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing protests led by local women, demanding action against TMC strongman and zilla parishad member Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides over allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing by the ruling party leaders.

Shahjahan has been absconding since January 5 after a mob, allegedly comprising his supporters, attacked an Enforcement Directorate team that had gone to search his premises in a money laundering case pertaining to the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

So far, 18 people, including local TMC leaders Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar, both close aides of Shahjahan, have been arrested in connection with complaints of sexual assault, land grabbing and inciting violence in Sandeshkhali.

On February 17, DGP Kumar confirmed that charges of gang rape and attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376D and 307, respectively, have been added against Hazra and Sardar.

The second FIR, registered on Wednesday, booked Hazra and his two aides — Amir Ali Gaji and Bhanu Mondol — for gang rape, officers said.

Meanwhile, DGP Kumar, who was on his first visit to the area since the protests began, was accompanied by senior police officers, including ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar and superintendent of police (Basirhat police district) HM Rehman, went to Sandeshkhali police station and held meetings with local officers.

“He visited some of the areas and spoke to villagers and civic police volunteers in Sandeshkhali. He also held a meeting with senior officials at the police station,” an officer from Sandeshkhali police station said.

Amid ongoing tensions, police have maintained a strong presence in Sandeshkhali and clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in at least 12 rural pockets.

“We have installed around 10 CCTV cameras in five locations. Large police contingents are still deployed in the villages. We are reviewing the situation. The pockets where prohibitory orders have been imposed will be brought down soon,” an IPS officer in North 24 Parganas district said.