Bengal, Tamil Nadu assembly elections vote time, voting percentage, result date | Know key details

Voting for the crucial West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 is underway, with actors, politicians and other voters queueing up to exercise their franchise. While West Bengal is voting for the first of the two phases, election in polling for the Tamil Nadu assembly election is being conducted in a single phase.

Voters queue up to cast their votes outside a polling station during the West Bengal elections in Berhampore, Murshidabad district(AFP)

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In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for the contest and that for Tamil Nadu is 234, making 148 and 118 the majority mark for both the states, respectively, that a party or an alliance needs to secure in order to form government. Track Tamil Nadu election voting updates here

Voting time, voter turnout and other key details

Voting time: Voting for the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 began at 7 am on Thursday and is expected to conclude at 6 pm. In Tamil Nadu, voting is being held on all 234 seats while 152 constituencies across 16 districts of West Bengal are up for polling in the first phase.

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{{^usCountry}} Result date: Counting of votes for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu elections 2026 will be held on May 4, according to the schedule announced by Election Commission of India (ECI). Votes will also be counted for assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Union territory of Puducherry on May 4 along with bypolls to eight assembly constituencies across six states. Track West Bengal elections voting updates here {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Result date: Counting of votes for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu elections 2026 will be held on May 4, according to the schedule announced by Election Commission of India (ECI). Votes will also be counted for assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Union territory of Puducherry on May 4 along with bypolls to eight assembly constituencies across six states. Track West Bengal elections voting updates here {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bypolls voting schedule: According to the EC schedule, voting for five seats in Goa (Ponda), Karnataka (Bagalkote, Devanagere), Nagaland (Koridang), and Tripura (Dharmanagar) was held on April 9, while three seats in Gujarat (Umreth) and Maharashtra (Rahuri, Baramati) are voting on April 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bypolls voting schedule: According to the EC schedule, voting for five seats in Goa (Ponda), Karnataka (Bagalkote, Devanagere), Nagaland (Koridang), and Tripura (Dharmanagar) was held on April 9, while three seats in Gujarat (Umreth) and Maharashtra (Rahuri, Baramati) are voting on April 23. {{/usCountry}}

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Voting percentage in Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu recorded a voting percentage of 37.56 per cent till 11 am, according to data shared by the ECI. While Tiruppur led the charts with 42.45 per cent voting, The Nilgiris recorded the lowest turnout at 32.62 per cent.

Voting percentage in West Bengal: Bengal recorded a voting percentage of 41.11 per cent till 11 am, according to data shared by the ECI. While Paschim Medinipur led the charts with 44.69 per cent voting, Malda recorded the lowest turnout at 38.22 per cent.

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