Fresh violence in Bengal districts over remarks on Prophet, mob damages train

Fresh violence erupted in at least three districts of West Bengal on Sunday during a protest against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-removed BJP leaders.

According to reports, a mob attacked and damaged a local train at Bethuadahari railway station in Nadia district, affecting services. Some reports suggested, some of the protesters damaged shops near a local hospital as well.

An officer said a large number of protestors put up a road blockade and when they were chased by the police, some of them entered the station and threw stones at the train which was on a platform. He added train services on the Lalgola line have been affected due to the attack.

Eklavya Chakraborty, chief public relations officer of the Eastern Railway, said, “An unruly mob of 1,000 people pelted stones on the train. Few people were injured. As of now, no train is running there, we are waiting for the state government's permission.”

Violence was reported from North 24 Parganas and Murshidabad districts as well.

A day ago, massive clashes were reported from Howrah. Violence erupted in Murshidabad too. The administration had snapped internet services to stop the spread of misinformation. Howrah was on the boil for two days over the issue.

More than 100 people have been arrested in Howrah and Murshidabad districts in connection with violence since Friday, while prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc have been clamped in some areas and internet services suspended.

Meanwhile, high drama was witnessed at Tamluk in Purba Medinipur district earlier in the day as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was prevented by police from visiting violence-hit areas in Howrah.

He was later allowed to proceed after a two-hour-long stand-off on the condition that he would go straight to Kolkata, without making any pit stop in violence-hit areas in adjoining Howrah district. Upon reaching Kolkata, Adhikari straightaway went to the site of party colleague and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar's sit-in.

A similar controversy ensued a day ago when Majumdar was arrested for a few hours while on his way to the violence-hit Howrah.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has warned of strict action against those taking law into theirs hands even as she asked why common citizens should suffer "due to BJP's sins.

(With inputs from agencies and bureau)

