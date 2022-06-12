Suvendu Adhikari, stopped on his way by cops, says he was not planning to visit Howrah

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that the West Bengal police stopped him at the Tamluk area in Purba Medinipur district though he was not planning to visit violence-hit Howrah. The police claimed to have stopped him as a “precautionary measure” as section 144 has been imposed in Howrah, reported news agency PTI. The police reportedly received information that Adhikari was planning to visit Howrah district. On Saturday, the BJP leader himself tweeted that he will be visiting Howrah on Sunday.

Hitting out at the police, Adhikari said that he had been “unlawfully obstructed” on NH 116 at Radhamoni under Tamluk. Tagging the official handle of Purba Medinipur district police on Twitter, the BJP leader questioned if there is a curfew or a section 144 imposed in Purba Medinipur district. He further mentioned that he was moving towards Kolaghat for lunch.

“How is it prohibited?”, Suvendu questioned.

“I have been unlawfully obstructed by @WBPolice on NH 116 at Radhamoni under Tamluk PS. @MedinipurSp is there a Curfew in place in Purba Medinipur District or Section 144 has been imposed? I am moving towards Kolaghat for having lunch. How is it prohibited?" Adhikari wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, the BJP leader said, “I wonder why @WBPolice DGP @mmalaviya1 is using the Police personnel to obstruct @BJP4Bengal leadership when the need of the hour is to deploy them across WB where rioters are having a free run destroying & looting public & private properties.”

A heated argument started between Suvendu and the cops after his car was stopped. He said he had no intention of visiting Howrah but he can't return to Kanthi either. After hours of argument, the police allowed Suvendu to travel to Kolkata.

Fresh clashes were witnessed in Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday - a day after several parts in the country saw violence over remarks against Prophet Mohammed after Friday prayers. Police personnel had to resort to using of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Howrah - where West Bengal secretariat Nabanna is situated - has been witnessing protests since Thursday over the controversial remarks made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

On Friday, the state government had ordered a suspension of the internet till 6 am on Monday in order to prevent any spread of rumours. Section 144 in the district was extended till June 15. Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was earlier arrested while trying to visit Howrah.

West Bengal BJP vice president Saumitra Khan on Saturday wrote to union home minister Amit Shah urging him to deploy central forces in the state to “keep Bengal safe”.

Earlier, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had demanded Nupur Sharma's arrest and had urged the protesters to call off the blockades as “nothing has happened in West Bengal”.

The BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed that have triggered massive protests and condemnation. Sharma had reportedly made controversial remarks while speaking about the Gyanvapi Mosque dispute in Varanasi.

Massive protests have broken out across the country over the remarks. The comments have also led to a severe backlash from Gulf countries including Kuwait, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Libya, Maldives, Indonesia, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.