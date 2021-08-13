Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Amit Shah in Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:48 AM IST
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Union home minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Thursday. (TWITTER.)

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union home minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence in New Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting took place a day after Dhankhar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House, triggering strong reaction in Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) which shares an acrimonious relationship with the governor.

“WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on Shri @AmitShah Union Home Minister @HMOIndia today at his residence.” Dhankhar tweeted around 10 pm on Thursday and also posted a photograph.

TMC leaders did not react to this till 10.30 pm.

During his earlier trips to Delhi, the governor met Shah and submitted reports on the law and order situation in the state.

Dhankhar has been extremely vocal on the political violence in the state since the March-April assembly polls.

On Wednesday, Dhankhar described his meeting with the Prime Minister as a “courtesy call.”

This, however, did not stop the TMC from attacking him.

“We don’t know why the governor met the Prime Minister. Probably he is making preparations to formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which he represents anyway,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

Raj Bhawan officials said Dhankhar did not specify how long he will stay in the national capital.

