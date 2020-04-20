e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal govt asks medics not to return home daily amid Covid-19 outbreak

Bengal govt asks medics not to return home daily amid Covid-19 outbreak

The order was issued after healthcare facilities in Bengal took a hit, as multiple patients who were being treated in general wards and some frontline medical staff who were treating those patients tested Covid-19 positive.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers and health department staff in Personal Petective Equipment (PPE) suits head to Belgachia Bustee, a coronavirus hotspot to collect data during lockdown in Kolkata, West Bengal, India on April 16, 2020.
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers and health department staff in Personal Petective Equipment (PPE) suits head to Belgachia Bustee, a coronavirus hotspot to collect data during lockdown in Kolkata, West Bengal, India on April 16, 2020. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

West Bengal government has asked frontline medical staff in state-run hospitals not to return home daily after work in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) among doctors and nurses.

Earlier, the state government had announced that doctors, nurses and other medical staff in government hospitals would get a one-week holiday every second week.

“On Sunday, the government issued an order urging frontline medical personnel in government hospitals to stay in their headquarters. They have been asked not to commute daily to their homes to prevent the spread of viral infection,” said a senior official of the health department.

The order was issued after healthcare facilities in Bengal took a hit, as multiple patients who were being treated in general wards and some frontline medical staff who were treating those patients tested Covid-19 positive.

Dozens of doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff in multiple state-run hospitals were asked to quarantine themselves after the incidents came to light.

Some frontline medical workers, especially from among those posted in government hospitals in districts in and around Kolkata, have been returning home daily after work.

“This is not desirable since it puts a daily physical and mental strain on the medical personnel. Besides, it also puts them at immense risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease,” he added.

The state government has made arrangements for accommodation for doctors and nurses in hotels and other places.

tags
top news
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news