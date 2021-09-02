Bengal moves SC against HC order for CBI probe into poll violence

The West Bengal government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, opposing a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged post-poll violence in the state earlier this year.

In its petition, the state government questioned the fairness and independence of the CBI, contending the agency was acting at the behest of the central government and was targeting leaders and workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The plea also said that the high court order was erroneous for it did not give sufficient opportunities to the state government and wrongly relied on a report by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) inquiry committee, which comprised members with close association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the central government.

Claiming that there were concerted efforts being made to discredit a democratically elected state government, the petition submitted that the West Bengal government was committed to conducting a free and fair probe itself and that the order on the CBI investigation must go.

The petition was filed on Wednesday evening and it is yet to be assigned a date of hearing.

Pursuant to the direction by the Calcutta high court on August 19 to probe allegations of post-poll killings and other serious crimes in West Bengal, the CBI has initiated its probe and has registered more than two dozen cases.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been asked to provide security to members of the four CBI teams, comprising seven members in each team.

On June 18, the Calcutta high court asked the NHRC to probe the allegations of murders, rapes, extortion and arson raised from across the state after the March-April state polls in which the BJP won 77 seats against 213 by the TMC. The BJP alleged that 36 of its workers have been killed since May 2 when the results of the assembly elections were declared. The TMC said BJP workers were inflating claims of violence.

The NHRC committee reported to the high court that at least 1,934 complaints were lodged with the state police between May 2 and June 20. They included 29 complaints related to murder, 12 to rape and sexual assault, and 940 of loot and arson with the committee receiving around 1,979 reports covering 15,000 victims.

After studying the final report of the NHRC, the high court, on August 19, ordered a CBI probe into allegations of major crimes and a parallel probe into the other offences by a three-member special investigation team (SIT) comprising IPS officers posted in Bengal. SIT is yet to be formed by the state government. The high court clarified that it would monitor the probe.

The high court also directed the Mamata Banerjee government to pay compensation to the victims of violence directly into their bank accounts after due verification.