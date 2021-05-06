Bengal police deny rape allegation as post-poll violence continues

West Bengal Police on Wednesday refuted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s allegations that two women were raped while several others were molested in Birbhum district in the aftermath of the post poll violence that claimed at least 12 lives across the state so far.

Birbhum superintendent of police Nagendra Nath Tripathi, who was made the district incharge during the polls by the Election Commission, said: “The posts repeatedly shared on Twitter and Facebook by a specific political party since Monday, alleging that two women were raped in Nanoor and many more were molested, were examined by us. These are fake news. We carried our investigations and talked to BJP leaders at these locations. Even they are not aware of such incidents.”

Tripathi added: “We request social media users not to give credence to such fake posts. We are trying to trace the source of these posts. There have been some incidents, such as stone pelting and ransacking. One man was run over by a vehicle during a dispute. Written complaints were lodged at many places. Arrests were made in Ilambazar and Mayureswar.”

Speaking on similar lines, the state police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said on Twitter that old videos of violence were being circulated to disrupt law and order across the state.

BJP national president J P Nadda, who is stationed in Bengal since Tuesday and who visited several party workers who were allegedly attacked, claimed that the present situation was akin to the one Bengal had witnessed during communal clashes in 1946, months before Independence.

“Grassroots workers and women in their families are being targeted. Rape and molestations are taking place,” he said.

“Let the TMC challenge the photos it claims to be fake. What about the police complaints and postmortem reports? Banerjee said that the BJP was creating troubles in places where it had won. This shows her low level of thinking,” he said, adding that more than 80,000 people had fled their homes in view of the violence.

Asked whether his party would demand the imposition of the President’s rule in the state, Nadda said: “There is a procedure for this. The governor gives a report to the Centre and the latter takes the decision. The Prime Minister is taking proactive steps. He is equally concerned. As far as the BJP is concerned, we will counter this democratically.”

Nadda alleged that BJP workers from Cooch Behar were fleeing to Assam for shelter.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who was sworn in as chief minister for the third time, refuted the allegations, saying: “The BJP is spreading fake news and posting videos of old incidents. There is more violence in places where the BJP won. I am asking all parties to stop this, or else I will take strong action. Law will take its own course.”

On Wednesday, the bodies of two TMC workers were recovered from Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts.

In Cooch Bengal, the body of 32-year-old Sainur Rahaman was recovered from a paddy field in Natabari. Superintendent of police Debasis Dhar said that two persons were arrested and a probe is underway.

Rabindranath Ghosh, former north Bengal development minister who lost the Natabari seat, said: “BJP workers attacked Rahaman and Prasanjit Saha, another party worker. Saha is fighting for life in a nursing home.”

The body of Dipak Roy, vice-president of the TMC’s Alipurduar community block 1 party organ, was found on Wednesday morning in the district.

The party’s district president Mridul Goswami alleged that Roy was stabbed while he was returning home on Tuesday night.

The BJP also claimed that a body of a party worker was found hanging from a tree in Bankura district in south Bengal.

Meanwhile, Banerjee transferred several IAS and IPS officers whose postings were changed by the Election Commission during the polls. Among them, Virendra and Javed Shamim were reinstated as director general of police and additional director general (law and order), respectively.

