Bengal post-poll violence: CBI records ‘attempt to rape’ case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been directed to probe allegations of rape, murder and attempt to murder during the post-poll violence in West Bengal by Calcutta high court, on Monday recorded a case of attempted rape that allegedly took place in Murshidabad district on May 10.

The family of the woman alleged the local police refused to accept the complaint, a CBI officer said on condition of anonymity. The crime was allegedly committed on May 10, a week after the assembly election results were announced on May 2, said an official, seeking anonymity.

Police, however, claimed that a rape incident had taken place on May 9 but was not linked to any post-poll violence.

“There was an incident of rape in the district on May 9. The police recorded the statement of the survivor and arrested three men. They were produced before a local court. This was not linked to any post-poll violence. No complaint about any attempted rape was received by the police on May 10 or after that date,” K S Rajkumar, Murshidabad district police superintendent, said.

Taking a swipe at the state government, Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Sukanta Majumdar said: “Mamata Banerjee’s government has set a record in underreporting crime and not accepting complaints. Nobody listened to the survivor at Nabagram. The CBI will unearth the truth.”

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, said the CBI should be allowed to probe the case first. “The CBI has filed so many cases. This is one more. Let it investigate,” Bengal cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee said.

