Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Bengal post-poll violence: CBI, SIT submit probe progress reports before Calcutta high court
india news

Bengal post-poll violence: CBI, SIT submit probe progress reports before Calcutta high court

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:30 AM IST
MHA team along with police personnel conduct investigation on post-poll violence in West Bengal. CBI and SIT of the West Bengal Police filed status reports before the Calcutta high court . (PTI)
By Press Trust of India

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a special investigation team (SIT) of the West Bengal Police on Monday filed status reports before the Calcutta high court on the ongoing probe into cases of post-poll violence in the state.

The reports were submitted in sealed covers before a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj.

The bench fixed the matter for further hearing on November 8.

A five-judge bench presided by the acting chief justice had on August 19 ordered a CBI investigation into cases of alleged murder and crimes against women, including rape and attempt to rape, in the aftermath of the assembly elections earlier this year.

Passing a judgement in the PILs seeking an independent probe into alleged violence following the assembly elections, the court had also ordered the constitution of an SIT, comprising three IPS officers of the West Bengal cadre, for monitoring the investigation in all other cases.

The bench, which has I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar as its other members, directed that both the investigations will be monitored by the high court and ordered the CBI and the SIT to submit their status reports before it.

RELATED STORIES

It later appointed Justice (retd) Manjula Chellur, a former chief justice of Kerala High Court, Calcutta High Court and Bombay High Court, to “overview” the functioning of the SIT.

The court had further directed that the matter would be placed before a division bench on October 4 for further hearing.

A fact-finding committee into allegations of human rights violations in post-poll violence formed by the NHRC chairman on the order of the high court had on July 13 submitted its final report to the five-judge bench.

The bench had also ordered the West Bengal government to pay compensation to the victims of crime as per the policy of the state, after due verification, and directed that the amount be directly transferred to their bank accounts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Supreme Court asks states to roll out scheme to pay Covid ex gratia within a week

NCB custody of SRK’s son Aryan Khan extended till Oct 7

Rajasthan guv stays child marriage registration

Kejriwal unveils plan to combat winter pollution
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP