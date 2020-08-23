e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal’s TMC govt under-reporting Covid-19 deaths, alleges Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Bengal’s TMC govt under-reporting Covid-19 deaths, alleges Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

He also alleged that people of the state are not getting proper treatment because of lack of health infrastructure and health workers are being sent to remote areas without PPE kits.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that the Bengal government is under-reporting Covid-19 deaths in the state.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that the Bengal government is under-reporting Covid-19 deaths in the state.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is systematically under-reporting Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal, leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, alleged on Sunday.

“I am not making an allegation. I take responsibility for what I am saying. The number of Covid-19 deaths is being under-reported in a planned way with active support of the state government. I said this earlier also,” said Chowdhury who represents the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency in Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

He also alleged that people of the state are not getting proper treatment because of lack of health infrastructure and health workers are being sent to remote areas without PPE kits.

“I urge the state government not to cheat the common people. The government is making tall statements and declaring lockdowns but whatever claims and statements the government is making need to be crosschecked and verified,” Chowdhury said.

The TMC condemned Chowdhury’s allegation.

TMC Lok Sabha member and spokesperson Saugata Roy said, “He is making baseless allegations only to malign the state government. The reports being given by the state government goes to the Centre and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). There is no way the state government can send wrong figures, be it the number of cases or deaths.”

tags
top news
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
Maharashtra reports 10,441 new Covid-19 cases, 258 deaths
Maharashtra reports 10,441 new Covid-19 cases, 258 deaths
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Mike Pompeo heads to Mideast as part of Donald Trump’s Arab-Israeli push
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
Watch: PM Modi feeds peacocks, shares poem on India’s national bird
Watch: PM Modi feeds peacocks, shares poem on India’s national bird
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In