Bengal safest state; rumours being spread about Sandeshkhali: Mamata

West Bengal is the safest state in the country for women, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday, as she accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “spreading rumours” about Sandeshkhali, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over alleged atrocities against women in the village. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Samir Jana/HT)

Addressing a ‘Mahilader Adhikar, Amader Angikar’ (women’s rights, our commitment) rally in central Kolkata, Banerjee, who is also the president of TMC, said: “Some people are spreading rumours about Sandeshkhali. Not all fingers in one’s hand are the same. In some cases, we don’t have the knowledge. If it is brought to our notice, we take action. I don’t spare even TMC men... Women from Sandeshkhali are here in the rally today. They came to share sandesh or positive messages. I thank them.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She added: “BJP has only one agenda - implicate TMC men in false cases, send the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation after them, send them to jail and win the elections by force.”

Banerjee also attacked the BJP over the security of women in states ruled by the party.

“I ask them why are they so angry with Bengal? If the BJP is confident of winning, why malign? Even yesterday, BJP leaders said that cases of atrocities against women are highest in West Bengal. I challenge this. Bengal is the safest state for women. People don’t get justice in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan,” she said.

“Where were the BJP leaders when women were set on fire and paraded naked in Manipur? You talk about women’s respect. Sakshi (Malik) is a proof. A BJP MP was accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and his aide was elected as the president of the wrestling federation. Hathras victim didn’t get any justice. Have you forgotten Bilkis Bano?” she added.

Hitting back, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said: “Being a woman chief minister, Mamata Banerjee did not stand beside the woman victims of Sandeshkhali. Instead, her government and police tried to shield Sheikh Shahjahan (main accused). They went up to the Supreme Court. So all these statements don’t suit her.”