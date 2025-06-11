Search Search
Bengal: Stones pelted, bike torched in Maheshtala over shop opening; Cops injured

ByJoydeep Thakur
Jun 11, 2025 07:37 PM IST

The clash took place close to the Rabindra Nagar police station. The police said that when a team of police went to the spot to tackle the situation, they were attacked

Kolkata: A few police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured after a clash broke out between two groups over opening a shop at Maheshtala near Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Stones were pelted, police vehicles were damaged, and a two-wheeler was torched in the middle of the road. (PTI/ Represebtative image)
Stones were pelted, police vehicles were damaged, and a two-wheeler was torched in the middle of the road. (PTI/ Represebtative image)

The clash took place close to the Rabindra Nagar police station. The police said that when a team of police went to the spot to tackle the situation, they were attacked by a mob.

Stones were pelted, police vehicles were damaged, and a two-wheeler was torched in the middle of the road, an officer said.

Among the injured was a woman constable, who suffered a head injury after being struck by a brick. “The police had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob. A few police personnel were injured,” the officer, who was present at the spot, said.

Later, a large police contingent and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
