Bengal: 40-year-old slits wrist after stabbing wife, minor daughter in Hooghly

Kolkata: A 40-year-old man allegedly attempted to die by suicide after murdering his wife and minor daughter over alleged marital strife in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Wednesday, police said. The man is receiving treatment in a hospital, while his wife and daughter were declared dead when taken to the hospital. (Shutterstock/ Representative image)

The police said that the man slit his wrist after stabbing his 30-year-old wife and four-year-old daughter. “On Tuesday night, the couple had a fight before the husband stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife. He also killed his daughter before slitting his own wrist,” an officer said.

The man is receiving treatment in a hospital, while his wife and daughter were declared dead when taken to the hospital, the officer added.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man killed his wife and daughter due to marital strife. Further investigation is going on,” an officer of the Uttarpara police station in Chandannagar said.

Also Read: Worli man kills wife, dies by suicide in suspected domestic dispute

The couple is survived by an elder daughter who was in the house at the time of the incident; so was a female relative of the family. “Usually my niece wakes me up every morning to serve tea around 7 am. This morning, however, when she didn’t come to my room, I went to look for them. There was no one in the kitchen. So, I went to their room. The moment I peeped inside I saw all three were lying in a pool of blood. I immediately raised an alarm and called my brother,” the relative said.

Also Read: Siblings die by suicide in East Delhi

The police said that the couple fought frequently, and earlier in the week, the husband accused his wife of allegedly having a relationship with a colleague. “The relation between the two further strained when the man came to know that his wife used to work in a local bar and was having a relationship. She had told her husband that she was working in a shop,” said an officer.