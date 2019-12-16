e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / India News

Bengal suspends internet services in 6 districts over anti-CAA stir

On Sunday, several trains connecting Kolkata to north Bengal and the North-east remained cancelled. Services of the South Eastern Railway were limping back to normal.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 03:14 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Kolkata/Berhampore
Police jawans try to protect themselves as protestors throw stones on them during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Santragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal, Saturday, Dec 14, 2019.
Police jawans try to protect themselves as protestors throw stones on them during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Santragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal, Saturday, Dec 14, 2019. (PTI)
         

The West Bengal government on Sunday suspended internet services in six districts as violent demonstrations continued to rock the state for the third consecutive day, with mobs ransacking stations and trains, blocking highways and railway tracks and clashing with the police in various districts to protest against the amended citizenship act.

On Sunday, several trains connecting Kolkata to north Bengal and the North-east remained cancelled. Services of the South Eastern Railway were limping back to normal.

“Some outsiders, instigated by communal forces, are conspiring to spread violence across the state. Left with no option, internet services are being suspended in Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, North Dinajpur districts, and in some areas of South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas as a precautionary measure,” said a release issued by the state government.

The districts located along the India-Bangladesh border and several other parts of the state have been witnessing violence since Friday.

A state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Andal airport in West Burdwan district where he had a stopover on his way to Jharkhand’s Dumka for an election rally. The delegation apprised him of the law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, mobs ransacked a station and at least two trains at Akra in the southern fringes of Kolkata. The police had to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells as protesters hurled bricks at securitymen and set the station’s ticket counter on fire. A few people including passengers and policemen were injured.

With trains being cancelled or diverted, thousands of passengers were stranded. CM Mamata Banerjee directed the administration to provide food and water to passengers stranded in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar.

While the BJP’s Bengal unit chief, Dilip Ghish, blamed CM Banerjee for the violence, the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Kalyan Banerjee alleged that goons hired by the BJP was vandalising government and public property.

tags
top news
Jamia students detained after clash with Delhi police released
Jamia students detained after clash with Delhi police released
After Aligarh, protests in Hyderabad, Varanasi, Kolkata over Jamia clashes
After Aligarh, protests in Hyderabad, Varanasi, Kolkata over Jamia clashes
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news