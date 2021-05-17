Bengal tiger called India on the loose in US locality captured

A tiger that frightened residents after it was last seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood has been found and appears to be unharmed, police announced Saturday evening.

In a short video tweeted by Houston police, Cmdr. Ron Borza can be seen sitting next to the tiger, petting the animal.

“But we got him and he’s healthy,” Borza said as the wife of the man police allege is the animal’s owner sat next to him and fed the tiger with a baby bottle. The tiger was being held at BARC, the city of Houston’s animal shelter, but was expected to be taken Sunday morning to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, an animal sanctuary in Murchison, Texas.

Authorities were searching for the tiger, a 9-month-old male named India, since it was spotted Sunday in a west Houston neighborhood. Borza said that the wife of the tiger’s alleged owner, Victor Hugo Cuevas, turned over the tiger to police on Saturday after a friend of hers reached out to officials at BARC.

Police are still trying to determine where exactly the tiger was held this week and if any charges related to having the tiger will be filed. Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits under a city ordinance unless the handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

The attorney for the alleged owners has insisted that his client doesn’t own the tiger. “I am not sure it makes any difference who owns India as he does not have a birth certificate or title.”

